Sky Harbor programs aimed at moving passengers through airport security faster

PHOENIX — With many people making summer vacation plans, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport officials say traffic through the airport is back near pre-pandemic levels.

Sky Harbor introduced two new initiatives aimed at moving passengers through TSA security checkpoints more quickly.

Sky Harbor is the first airport in the nation to allow passengers entering security to present both their boarding pass and ID on their smartphone.

Airport spokesperson Heather Shebrack says the goal is to eliminate passengers juggling their phones and plastic ID cards in and out of their wallets, ultimately slowing down the line.

“It will allow a more efficient travel experience for our customers. Travelers simply go into their Apple wallet, making sure that they have the newest software installed on their phone, they hit the add button and they’ll be able to add an Arizona issued driver's license.”

Passenger Caryl Liebmann says she’s all for it.

“I am hoping that these kinds of digital improvements will help move things along quicker,” Liebmann said.

This new program is a collaboration between Sky Harbor, TSA, Apple, and the state.

“We are very excited to launch this new program at our airport, and we’re also very excited that we are the first in the nation to offer this,” Shelbrack said.

At the same time, Sky Harbor is expanding its “Phoenix Reserve” program to busy terminal 4. Reserve allows passengers to book a time slot for their TSA security check-in, up to three days before their scheduled flight.

“This will give you the ability to enter the security checkpoint at a designated security lane at a specific time,” Shelbrack said.

Shelbrack says passengers who already have “Pre-check or “Clear” should continue using those services as they are still the quickest way through TSA security.

As for the success of Reserve, so far, “81% of the people who have used this program are highly satisfied with it,” Shelbrack said.

“I love it,” Liebmann added. “Anything that gets me out of the airport I’m in for.”

To reserve your TSA check-in time, click here.