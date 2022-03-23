Arizonans can start adding IDs to virtual Apple Wallet

PHOENIX — Arizonans with iPhones can get one step closer to being wallet-free by adding driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards to Apple Wallets.

Apple announced Wednesday that Arizona residents can begin adding their IDs to their virtual phone wallets by doing the following:



Make sure your phone has the latest iOS update Tap the + button at the top of the screen or go to Apple Wallet within your Settings Select “Driver’s License or State ID” and start the setup and verification process



In order to verify you are the ID holder, Apple says you’ll need to take a photo of yourself, follow facial and head movement prompts, and scan both sides of your card.

Once your ID is added to your Wallet, you can use it at participating TSA checkpoints as the technology becomes more widely available.

Sky Harbor International Airport announced Wednesday it was the first airport in the country to accept these mobile IDs. Initially, it will only be available at PHX for TSA PreCheck passengers.

After this feature is rolled out in our state, Apple says it will expand to other states like Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico.

When the virtual ID was announced last year, Apple said the Wallet is more convenient and also more private and secure than carrying physical cards, even if you lose your phone. You can access your cards only through unlocking your phone, utilizing biometric data, encryption, and Face and Touch ID. There is also the option to remotely erase a device offer in case of an emergency.

For more information, go to Apple’s website.

ADOT already offers a mobile ID app, allowing users to show ID securely on their phones. ADOT says the phone app can be used at select locations to verify your identity.

