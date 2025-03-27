Watch Now
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announces he won’t run for seat left open by Raúl Grijalva’s death

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced Wednesday that he will not run for the 7th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

In a statement on X, Fontes announced his intentions to remain as the state’s secretary. The news comes after Fontes announced he was considering a run for the congressional seatlast week.

A special primary election for Grijalva’s southern Arizona district will take place on July 15. It will be followed by a general election on Sept. 23.

As of Wednesday, 22 people had filed statements of interest for the primary, including 10 Democrats, 10 Republicans, one Libertarian, and one Green Party member.

