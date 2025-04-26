Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visits Arizona Autism Charter School in Phoenix

PHOENIX — U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stopped by Arizona Autism Charter Schools in Phoenix on Friday.

Secretary of Education McMahon participated in a pep rally, a roundtable discussion on school choice, and met with local advocates and community leaders.

Her visit to the school comes amid Autism Awareness Month and after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. called autism an “epidemic," sparking debate from autism and behavioral health researchers who say that doesn't reflect the reality of the disorder.

During her visit, McMahon announced that the Arizona Autism Charter Schools executive director and founder, Diana Diaz-Harrison, will be heading to Washington, D.C. to the Department to look at programs for students with special needs.

Learn more about the event as well as all that was discussed in the roundtable and press conference in the video player above.