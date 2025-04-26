Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visits Arizona Autism Charter School in Phoenix

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stopped by Arizona Autism Charter Schools in Phoenix on Friday. Secretary of Education McMahon participated in a pep rally, a roundtable discussion on education issues, and met with local advocates and community leaders.
Linda McMahon
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stopped by Arizona Autism Charter Schools in Phoenix on Friday.

Secretary of Education McMahon participated in a pep rally, a roundtable discussion on school choice, and met with local advocates and community leaders.

Her visit to the school comes amid Autism Awareness Month and after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. called autism an “epidemic," sparking debate from autism and behavioral health researchers who say that doesn't reflect the reality of the disorder.

During her visit, McMahon announced that the Arizona Autism Charter Schools executive director and founder, Diana Diaz-Harrison, will be heading to Washington, D.C. to the Department to look at programs for students with special needs.

Learn more about the event as well as all that was discussed in the roundtable and press conference in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen