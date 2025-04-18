ABC15 Listens: Community response to HHS Secretary's comments on autism

PHOENIX — ABC15 is listening to Arizonans with autism after the release of a new HHS study showing the diagnosis rate of autism is growing.

The study, released Tuesday, shows that one in every 31 U.S. children are now impacted by autism, up from one in every 36 kids.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says the growing rates of diagnosis is an 'epidemic,' a point that autism and behavioral health researchers say doesn't reflect the reality of the disorder.

The Autism Society of America described some of Kennedy's claims as "harmful, misleading, and unrealistic."

Daniel Openden, president and CEO of the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC) released the following statement, saying in part: "We’re supportive of research to better understand the potential causes of autism and believe it should be carefully conducted with the utmost scientific rigor. In the meantime, 1 in 31 children in the U.S. have autism, and our focus needs to be on getting children, teens, and adults with autism access to effective, evidence-based therapies and services. "

ABC15 spoke with Vincent Peterson, an autistic 18-year-old active in community service and local government, who says Kennedy's comments are offensive and ignorant, but not surprising.

Hear more from those impacted by autism in the video player above.