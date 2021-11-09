Salvation Army in Quartzsite, Arizona receives gold tooth donation in kettle

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. — An Arizona Salvation Army location received a unique donation last week in the form of a gold tooth.

On Friday, the manager of the organization's service center and thrift store in Quartzsite, Lee-Ann Henle, discovered the dental donation in their kettle.

“We have no idea who left us this generous and clever gift, but we are most grateful,” Henle said, in a statement.

The gold tooth weighs approximately five grams and is valued at $300, according to an estimate from the Salvation Army.

“In the past, Red Kettles across the country have received gold coins, valuable jewelry and checks of large dollar amounts, but this gold tooth is right up there on the list of unusual donations,” said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild with the Salvation Army.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank the person who left us this wonderful gift,” Lt. Ivan said.

“What a fun and blessed way to kick off the holiday season!” Henle said.

According to organization officials, the Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Campaign" makes up 12% of the Salvation Army of Arizona's annual gifts.

Donations to the Salvation Army, like the gold tooth, go toward putting food on tables, helping families pay bills, providing Christmas toys for kids, and more.

To donate online to the Salvation Army, click here. To volunteer bell ringing this holiday season with the Salvation Army, click here.