Prop 123 renewal possibly gaining traction amongst lawmakers

Raising teacher pay is a move that seems to have some bipartisan support this legislative session.

In November, Republican lawmakers announced they want voters to decide on extending Prop 123. Republicans say they wanted to direct all of the funding to teacher salaries, predicting the additional revenue will generate $301 million in funding by fiscal year 2026, which could possibly raise teacher salaries by about $4,000 a year.

The measure was approved by voters nearly 10 years ago, allowing an increase in a portion of money from the state land trust fund to go toward education funds. Prop 123 is set to expire in 2025.

In her State of the State address on Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs showed support for Prop 123 being extended. However, she also wants to expand it to other education support staff.

“We're hoping that will translate into some sort of bigger package that makes sure everyone is seen,” said Marisol Garcia, the President of the Arizona Education Association.

The national average for teacher salary in the U.S. is more than $66,000, according to the National Education Association. Arizona is ranked 32nd in the country for teacher pay, with an average north of $56,000.

Republican Rep. Matt Gress, who was previously a teacher and school board member, said he’s eager to see what details Hobbs will release in her proposal.

“I think we have an open mind, an open table, that we want to ensure that we get feedback. But one thing is for certain that we have to prioritize teachers in the classroom to get those tax dollars into the hands of teachers,” Gress said.

Gress said while he acknowledges and knows that everyone in a school system plays “a vital role” he said policymakers should prioritize “the greatest needs at this point,” which he says is trying to get qualified teachers in the classroom.

“It's only going to get worse if we don't act now. So, I do believe we have to take bold actions and prioritize teachers first while seeing what we can do in other ways for other school personnel,” Gress said.

“When we're doing this, we need to make sure that it is bipartisan because if it's not bipartisan, I don't think it stands much of a chance of passing because of the complexity of the issue,” said Chris Kotterman, the director of governmental relations with the Arizona School Boards Association. The organization often works as an advocate for pro-public education policies.

“I think in concept, having to go back and extend Proposition 123 is something that almost everyone can agree with, but it's the details that always kind of become more political,” Garcia said.

It will take a resolution to pass both the State House and Senate to put Prop 123 back on the ballot for renewal.