Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs talks action at the border, help needed from federal government

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State of the State address on Monday afternoon. As she kicks off her second year in office, she's sitting down with ABC15's Nick Ciletti for a one-on-one interview, addressing everything from education to affordable housing and how to manage Arizona's precious water supply.

She's opening up about the drama surrounding the Lukeville Port of Entry closure, which re-opened after a month-long shutdown on January 4, and how she says the federal government could be doing more to help out.

During our conversation with Gov. Hobbs, we asked if she was worried that Customs and Border Protection officials may shut down the port again in order to shift resources.

"I think that's a very valid question," she said. "We don't know what the long-term plans are, and we are going to continue to work as hard as we can to keep the lines of communication open so we are not caught off-guard by something like this again."

Gov. Hobbs says when news broke that the Lukeville Port would need to shut down, her office received very little notice from the federal government -- in fact, she says she's still waiting for answers from the Biden Administration when it comes to her request for the President to mobilize the National Guard at the southern border.

Nick Ciletti: What do you make of that?

Gov. Hobbs: They're in a tough situation - I know that. I know that there are workforce issues across the board with the folks that work at the border, but Arizona needs to be prioritized because the impact on our community is from this influx of legal migration and it is not sustainable - so we need to call on them respond and provide the resources we need.

Ciletti: What grade would you give Pres. Biden on his handling of the border?

Gov. Hobbs: I would say based on the level of communication - we communicate with them every day, but we are not necessarily getting information about specific, big decisions that are being made like moving personnel and closing the port of entry - on that specifically, I would say an F.

Ciletti: So you'd give him a failing grade on moving actual resources to the border?

Gov. Hobbs: Yeah, and listening to us about the impact that their decisions will have on our communities and state.

Ciletti: How frustrating is that as a governor of a border state?

Gov. Hobbs: It's incredibly frustrating - this issue has been politicized for decades. I came into this office with the promise I wouldn't politicize it. We will listen to our community and respond however we could to address those needs - but we can't do it alone. And we shouldn't do it alone. This is a federal responsibility and we need them to be responsive.

Without a federal response on sending National Guard troops to Arizona's southern border, Governor Hobbs issued an executive order herself on December 15, mobilizing the National Guard – but what they can do is limited.

Ciletti: Are you planning to keep the National Guard in place?

Gov. Hobbs: Yeah, the National Guard is there now, working with state, county, and local law enforcement. They are under state orders, not federal orders, so they're not actually doing any functions at the port of entry, but their function is really critical. It's assisting with drug interdiction and other community security needs. And so we are going to continue to assess the situation.

Ciletti: Looking back, do you wish you would have deployed the National Guard sooner?

Gov. Hobbs: No. I think what we wanted to do was have the federal government deploy them because they could directly assist at the ports of entry and hopefully, it would have gotten Lukeville opened more quickly - that wasn't the case - we worked with the resources and tools we had at our disposal.

ABC15 did reach out to the White House for comment but so far, we have not heard back.

The governor's office says they have specific plans to address border security which will be unveiled at her State of the State address at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8. Count on ABC15 for complete coverage on air and online.