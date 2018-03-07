Police release names of suspects involved in Valley-wide pursuit

PHOENIX - Police are releasing more information regarding a Valley-wide pursuit that ended in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially responded to the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road after receiving reports of a stolen car.

A police spokesperson says officers had been searching for the car since it was stolen on Feb. 26 during an armed robbery near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Officers also believe that the same car was used during a burglary near 7th Street and Camelback Road on March 2.

When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Scotty Arnold Hernandez, sped off.

A police helicopter followed the car overhead and spotted 22-year-old Dosmieke Sinclair exit the vehicle with a shotgun near Harrison Drive and Central Avenue in Avondale.

Sinclair was located inside an apartment and was taken into custody after a short standoff with authorities, a police spokesperson said. She was arrested on one count of prohibited possessor and weapons violation.

Hernandez continued driving before the stolen car became disabled near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. The suspect jumped out of the car and abandoned it in the roadway. He then allegedly used a knife to break into another driver's truck window and force her from it, officials said.

Two passengers, 23-year-old Alexis Samantha Barragan and an unidentified man, were located in the disabled vehicle. Barragan was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and shoplifting. The third passenger was released pending the investigation.

Hernandez then continued towards 17th Avenue and Hatcher Road where he jumped out of the truck and attempted to hide inside his home, officials said.

He was arrested a short time later for armed robbery, stolen vehicle, burglary, unlawful flight from police and aggravated assault.