Police apprehend suspects in Valley-wide pursuit

A woman who was carjacked during a Valley-wide pursuit on Tuesday spoke to ABC15 on what happened.

Police are searching for a suspect who bailed from a pursuit vehicle in Avondale on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have apprehended a suspect after a Valley-wide pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was seen jumping from an Audi and demanding a woman get out of her white pickup truck.

PHOENIX - Multiple suspects are in custody after a Valley-wide pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Phoenix police, officers had been searching for the first vehicle driven in the pursuit, an Audi, for the last several weeks as part of an armed robbery investigation. The car was also used in a commercial burglary, police said.

When officers located the Audi on Tuesday near 24th Street and Indian School Road, the suspects fled, initiating the pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver slowed down and a man jumped out of the vehicle near Dysart Road and Harrison Drive in Avondale. The suspect was later taken into custody in the area without incident, police said. 

A short time later, the driver pulled up to the intersection of 107th Avenue and Van Buren, where he carjacked a woman and took off in her white pickup truck.

Police said two people who were in the Audi when the driver carjacked the woman were detained by officers. 

The suspect then continued on in the pickup truck, heading east into Phoenix.

Air15 video showed the suspect bail out of the truck into an apartment complex near 17th Avenue and Hatcher.

Authorities converged on the complex and the suspect was safely taken into custody.

