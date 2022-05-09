Poland shelter created by Valley man

POLAND — Tiny shoes line the doorway of a bedroom, which has become much more than just a place to sleep.

It's where 11-year-old Lliah, his five brothers and sisters, and his parents have been staying since early March when they fled their native Ukraine.

Through a translator, Lliah tells ABC15 when he first found out the family was leaving for Poland, he didn't understand why, and ever since, he has wanted to return.

But his parents know right now, that is not possible; Ukraine is too dangerous, especially for this growing family -- Lliah's mother is eight months pregnant.

Currently, they're staying at the New Life Center, outside of Poznan, Poland, roughly three hours west of Warsaw.

"Here we have storage. Here we have food for all of the people from Ukraine. There are 23 people here right now so we need to store the food," explains Monika Bacik, who works at the New Life Center.

New Life Center is part of the non-profit organization Bread of Life, created by Richard and Brooke Nungesser of San Tan Valley.

Bread of Life began as a way to help Poland's poor and homeless population and those who are struggling with addiction - since the war broke out in Ukraine, they've added helping refugees to their vast list of services.

"We try to support them any way possible," explains Monika.

That means food, clothing, and a warm place to stay for as long as they need it. And at the Bread of Life offices in Poznon, they've assisted more than 300 refugees since the war broke out.

Bread of Life is accepting donations. If you'd like to help out, click here.

