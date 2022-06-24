PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona is pausing all abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The organization made the announcement on social media saying, "Planned Parenthood Arizona has made the difficult decision to pause Abortion services because of the complex legal landscape in our state."

If you had an abortion appointment through Planned Parenthood you are asked to contact your healthcare center.

RELATED: Arizona leaders react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days.

"Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.