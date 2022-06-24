PHOENIX — Leaders from across Arizona are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The court upheld a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions.

The court also overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, two landmark decisions legalizing abortion nationwide.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement:

A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today's decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued this statement:

Today's decision is a giant step backward for our country. Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did," said Senator Kelly.

In Arizona, there are already restrictive bans on the books that will take rights away from Arizona women, without exceptions even in the case of rape or incest. I know that this decision and these laws are leaving many Arizonans frustrated and scared. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. I am resolved to defend and protect the right of Arizona women to make their own health care decisions," concluded Senator Kelly.

Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision. Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 24, 2022

I am sorry to the women of the United States this is just bullshit. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 24, 2022

Rep. Greg Stanton issued the following statement:

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe will have immediate and devastating effects for Arizona women's health and safety-and their fundamental right to determine their futures.

This is a dark, dark day for our country, and the Supreme Court. For 50 years the Court had recognized the constitutional right to an abortion-and in the pursuit of an extreme, ideological agenda it has rolled out the red carpet for states to criminalize women and their doctors.

Today, the far-right Supreme Court majority voted to strike down #RoeVsWade and overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that guarantees safe and legal abortions, despite Americans’ broad support for abortion rights. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) June 24, 2022

Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) released the following statement:

Today, I am furious, disappointed, crestfallen. This decision goes back on half a century of legal precedent; it is a mammoth setback for women, families, and our entire nation. My 16-year-old granddaughter will now have fewer rights than my wife had in the 1970s.

I firmly support a woman’s right to choose and believe that health care decisions should lie solely between a woman and her doctor. Now, that right and that privacy can be taken away.

From the time the draft decision was leaked, the Senate had over a month to take up and pass our Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have codified the federal protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade into law. They failed to do so.

Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

Knowing that this day was coming doesn’t dull the pain. I am heartbroken and I am angry. Republican extremists have plotted for decades to install partisan judges at every level of the judicial system with the goal of ending women’s fundamental freedom to choose our own health care. But we still have a choice 一 at the ballot this November. Governors are now the final line of defense to protect access to safe and legal abortion, and it’s never been more urgent to vote for pro-choice champions at the state level. As governor, I will use my veto pen to block any legislation that compromises the right to choose, and I will do everything in my power to secure women’s rights for the next generation.

Representative Paul Gosar, DDS (AZ-04) issued the following statement:

Today's repudiation by the highest court of the land is a long overdue correction of an injustice that has led to over 62 million American babies slaughtered, more that the total deaths caused by World War II.

There is nothing in the Constitution that provides the right to have an abortion. Instead, the Supreme Court came up with the horrific ruling nearly 50 years ago justifying murder on demand by citing fake science by leftists and doctors who claimed that babies were considered viable at 28 weeks. We know that to be a blatant lie. Premature babies can survive at 22 weeks, or even earlier. At just five weeks, unborn babies have a heartbeat. At 10 weeks, babies can kick and jump and have fingers and toes. At 15 weeks, an unborn baby has fully formed lips and noses and can feel pain, make facial expressions, and can hiccup.

It was a dark time for America and our nation has suffered ever since. Parenthood has been marginalized and the moral foundation of our society has been badly eroded as nearly two million innocent and precious babies have been exterminated every year since the Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Finally, there are better days ahead. I am incredibly grateful for the decision by the majority of justices who, in rendering this decision, have withstood assassination attempts and other threats since the illegal leak of a draft opinion several weeks ago. Today's decision is a return to civilization, equality and the respect for all human life," concluded Congressman Gosar.