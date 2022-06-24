Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days.

"Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."

RELATED: Arizona leaders react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The court upheld a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions. The law passed by the Arizona Legislature is identical to the one upheld in the Supreme Court’s case.

We have also been vigorously defending Arizona's law (Brnovich v. Isaacson) that protects against discriminatory abortions on the basis of race, sex, or genetic issues, and we anticipate that defense will prevail. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 24, 2022

Last month, Governor Doug Ducey claimed that all abortions would not become illegal in Arizona if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision, which allowed women the right to have an abortion.

In March, the governor signed into law a bill outlawing abortions after 15 weeks.

