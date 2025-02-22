Pinal County isues rabies advisory after gray fox tests positive in western Maricopa

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County officials are reminding people to protect their pets against rabies after a gray fox tested positive for the disease.

The fox was collected from the western Maricopa area.

Officials say that human exposure to rabies is rare, though pets are more often exposed to wild animals, including animals that may have rabies.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control is offering multiple reduced-cost vaccination clinics from now through April:

February 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Florence Multi-purpose fields

March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at San Manuel Sheriff's Office

March 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at EMC 103

April 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Caboose Park

April 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at EMC 10

The rabies vaccination will be available at the above clinics for $10.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 117 wild animals tested positive for rabies across the state in 2024, with 58 domesetic animals exposed to the disease.

Rabies is caused by a virus present in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted through contact with the virus. The disease affects the nervous systen and is deadly to humans once symptoms appear, according to Pinal County.

Pinal County officials say animals infected with the disease may have a change in behavior, either by acting more aggressively or more tamed than usual. Animals may also appear agitated and excited or paralyzed and frightened, however some don't show any signs of illness before death from rabies.

It is recommended that people and pets avoid wild animals and not to "rescue" seemingly abandoned young wild animals. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, wash the area with soap and water and go to the nearest emergency room for medical care.

For additional information about rabies, visit the CDC's website.