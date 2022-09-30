Pima County judge denies Planned Parenthood Arizona's motion for stay

A Pima County Superior Court judge denied Planned Parenthood Arizona's stay that was filed Monday.

The stay was filed after an injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion was lifted, reinstating a territory-era law.

The law as it stands bans all abortions unless the mother's life is in danger.

Planned Parenthood Arizona says they plan to continue the appeals process.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona released the following statement Friday:

"We are outraged by the Pima County superior court’s denial of our request for a stay pending our appeal. Let’s be clear, this ruling is not in line with the views of Arizonans who believe abortion should remain legal. Arizonans should rightfully feel enraged. It is impermissible that Arizonans are waking up each morning to their elected officials making conflicting statements about which laws are in effect or claiming that they do not know, and yet the court has refused to provide any clarity or relief. For nearly 100 days, Arizonans have experienced pure chaos and confusion and it has been devastating for our physicians and staff who have been forced to notify patients that they can no longer care for them, and traumatic for our patients who have been forced to flee the state to receive basic health care. Planned Parenthood Arizona has been clear that we will continue to defend reproductive freedom for all. The fight to restore abortion access to Arizonans is far from over as we will continue to appeal the court’s ruling."