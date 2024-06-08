Pilot dead after small plane crash near top of Picacho Peak Saturday morning

PICACHO PEAK, AZ — A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed near the top of Picacho Peak Saturday morning, according to officials.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call shortly before 7:30 a.m. from an individual stating they had seen a plane crash near the top of Picacho Peak.
Crews were able to locate the plane, a single-engine Rans S-12XL Airaile, and its sole occupant, a 68-year-old male pilot, who had died.
PCSO, Department of Public Safety and Avra Valley Fire crews are working on recovery efforts.
The NTSB and FAA will investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.