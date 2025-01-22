Pentagon to send up to 1,500 active-duty troops to help secure US-Mexico border, officials say

U.S. officials say the Pentagon will begin deploying as many as 1,500 active-duty troops to help secure the southern border in the coming days.

It puts in motion plans President Donald Trump laid out in executive orders signed shortly after he took office to crack down on immigration.

Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses was expected to sign the deployment orders.

It's not yet clear which troops or units will go, and the total could fluctuate.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.