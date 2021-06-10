Organizations see surge in utility bill assistance during summer months

GLENDALE, AZ — An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect starting Sunday as temperatures across the Valley are expected to rise over 110 degrees. That also means air-conditioning bills are expected to skyrocket.

For families in need of assistance, there are over 20 organizations in Maricopa County that help provide funding for electric bills and air-conditioning repair costs.

The non-profit Wildfire has a complete list online, along with a free confidential screening to see if you qualify.

Ismael Cantu, an administrator for the City of Glendale’s Community Action Program, says during a typical year, they assist about 2,000 families. But because of the pandemic, that number has tripled.

The assistance is offered year-round, but Cantu says they see an increase in people seeking utility bill assistance during the summer months.

"Now that we approach 115 next week, we're predicting, yes, we do see a surge in that," he said.

Cantu says typically families who qualify for assistance make below 60% of the area median income. That is typically around $48,000 a year for a family of four. However, he says more funding through the CARES Act is now available.

You can reach out to their office directly for more information.