One-on-one with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about Arizona's energy resources

TONOPAH, AZ — Drastic cutbacks to our water supply; generating more solar power; Arizona's untapped energy resources - we spoke to the head of the Department of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, about those topics and more while she was in Arizona last week along with Vice President Kamala Harris for the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link project in Tonopah.

When it comes to renewable energy, Sec. Granholm says Arizona is a treasure trove that's only been partially discovered.



"Arizona has the capacity to be the number two state in the nation for solar power," explained Sec. Granholm. "More than Texas and more than California - you have this huge capacity - so channeling that capacity for Arizonans - but also to be an exporter of clean energy as well is a benefit to Arizona."

According to an estimate from the National Weather Service, Phoenix, for example, has at least 300 days of sunshine each year -- but Arizona offers more than just solar power potential.

Sec. Granholm also expressed wanting to see more wind energy. Arizona now produces ten times more wind power than we did a decade ago, according to data from the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

While the wind and solar potential appear abundant, there is something most would argue our state just doesn't have enough of, and that's water.

"Clearly the drought and the lessening of the water table is the result of climate change," said Sec. Granholm. "And so, if we are going to be serious about doing our part to heal the planet, to reduce the amount of these extreme weather events that cause the water tables to go down, then we have to add more clean energy to the electric grid."

Nick Ciletti: "What is your department doing and what is the administration doing to try to tackle the drought and water crisis we are facing here in Arizona and throughout the southwest?"

Sec Granholm: "Clearly, the biggest thing we must do is (make) sure we are addressing climate change - that really is the issue. Lake Mead and the drop in the water level there, it's just frightening. We are also looking at other things. Technology can be helpful in this. Desalination is an example. Obviously, that's along the Pacific and Atlantic. But having water to access from other places where it is abundant is one solution, but it's not the ultimate solution. We have to reduce the amount of carbon pollution in the atmosphere."

ABC15's Courtney Holmes has reported extensively on a potential desalination deal that the state's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority is currently considering.

It would mean pumping water from the Sea of Cortez off the coast of Rocky Point in Mexico here to Arizona.

The Israeli company that would take the lead on the project says it would be the largest desalination plant in the world.

No formal decision has been made on the project. If it gets the green light and is expedited, it would be finished in 2027.