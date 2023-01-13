Watch Now
Vice President Harris to visit Arizona next week

Harris, along with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will visit Tonopah for the groundbreaking of the new Ten West Link transmission line
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 13, 2023
TONOPAH, AZ — Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will be in Arizona next week.

They will visit Tonopah in the West Valley on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Ten West Link transmission line.

The Ten West Link will be a high-voltage transmission line that will add significant new power infrastructure connecting the Desert Southwest to southern California.

The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management initially approved the project in November of 2019, and construction was authorized last July.

Harris, Haaland, and Granholm will tout the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to combat climate change while helping Americans to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

