One month after flooding, town of Duncan still recovering

DUNCAN, AZ — Thursday marks one month since a storm flooded the town of Duncan, a small town on the Arizona-New Mexico border, forcing evacuations.

Town officials say the flooding was caused by water that overflowed from the Gila River and the levee that was supposed to protect the town broke.

Katrina Lunt lives in Duncan across the river from where the flooding took place. She's also a volunteer with the organization JustServe, and that's exactly what she did on the day of August 22.

"We could see the flooding from our house. We walked out of our house and looked down the road," Lunt said. She says her first thought was to get into her truck, drive to town and see who could use help.

She, along with others, collected items for those who evacuated and brought food to those still in their homes which were inches underwater.

"(They) were just so overwhelmed with appreciation that they were seen and heard and knew someone was there to help them and to reach out and to not be afraid for that help," Lunt said. "It was absolutely beautiful to see that happen in our community."

She says the water has gone down, but the cleanup has only begun. Homes, yards, and furniture were damaged. The emotional impact of what many experienced also remains.

"The community really has helped tremendously with the spirits and morale of everyone and knowing everyone is just a phone call away," she said.

Duncan town manager Terry Hinton tells ABC15 the levee is still broken. He said if the town receives more rain like they did that day, there could be more flooding. When asked when the levee will be repaired, he said within the next month.

This wasn't the first time a broken levee has flooded the town. Hinton says officials are working with their delegation to try to come up with a long-term solution.

For those looking to help the residents of Duncan, Lunt says the Duncan Women's Club has willingly taken on the task to accept and distribute funds.

Donations can be sent to the Duncan Women's Club.

Make checks/money orders payable to:

Duncan Women's Club (in memo: Flood Relief)

Mail to:

Duncan Women's Club

PO Box 107

Duncan, AZ 85534