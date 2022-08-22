Watch Now
Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water

A 'mass evacuation' is underway
The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding. The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning.
Duncan
duncan flooding 2
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 12:09:52-04

DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding.

The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning.

According to National Weather Service data, all previous historic crests of the Gila River at Duncan are measured below the Monday morning measurement of 22.54 feet.

The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District says a “mass evacuation of flood prone areas” is currently underway. Those areas include "all areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store" officials say:

  • EAST AVE
  • 4TH BELOW THE HIGHWAY
  • 3RD BELOW THE HIGHWAY
  • ASH ST
  • ACACIA ST
  • PECAN ST
  • MAIN ST
  • MADISON ST
  • HOBBS ST
  • HARWELL ST
  • PHILPOTT AVE
  • STADIUM ST
  • WILSON ST
  • TYLER LANE
  • WEST END BY CAR WASH
  • COTTONWOOD ST
  • CHURCH ST
  • GALE AVE

The Greenlee County Fairgrounds is open as an evacuation center, fire officials say. Those with livestock are able to use the corrals.

Photos and videos of the area showed large areas of the town and surrounding land completely underwater.

duncan flooding
Duncan flooding

It's not yet known how much damage or loss the town suffered amid the flooding or whether any injuries were reported.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the area until Monday night as more storms are expected.

Arizona Department of Transportation says US 70 is closed in both directions at milepost 378, in Duncan, due to the flooding.

The town had been monitoring flood potential since Sunday morning due to heavy monsoon storms.

