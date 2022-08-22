Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water

DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding.

The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning.

Gila River at Duncan, AZ (Greenlee Co) reaching major flood stage this morning.



Flood Warning along the Gila until 9PM tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/DA5RZJ75c1 — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 22, 2022

According to National Weather Service data, all previous historic crests of the Gila River at Duncan are measured below the Monday morning measurement of 22.54 feet.

The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District says a “mass evacuation of flood prone areas” is currently underway. Those areas include "all areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store" officials say:



EAST AVE

4TH BELOW THE HIGHWAY

3RD BELOW THE HIGHWAY

ASH ST

ACACIA ST

PECAN ST

MAIN ST

MADISON ST

HOBBS ST

HARWELL ST

PHILPOTT AVE

STADIUM ST

WILSON ST

TYLER LANE

WEST END BY CAR WASH

COTTONWOOD ST

CHURCH ST

GALE AVE

The Greenlee County Fairgrounds is open as an evacuation center, fire officials say. Those with livestock are able to use the corrals.

Photos and videos of the area showed large areas of the town and surrounding land completely underwater.

Stan Ellis Duncan flooding

It's not yet known how much damage or loss the town suffered amid the flooding or whether any injuries were reported.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the area until Monday night as more storms are expected.

Arizona Department of Transportation says US 70 is closed in both directions at milepost 378, in Duncan, due to the flooding.

CLOSED: US 70 is closed in both directions at MP 378 in Duncan. The closure is due to flooding. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/u0DQowaLiM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2022

The town had been monitoring flood potential since Sunday morning due to heavy monsoon storms.