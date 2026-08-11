Officials investigating plane crash Monday near Pine, Arizona

PINE, AZ — Gila County Sheriff's Office and aviation officials are investigating a plane crash in Arizona on Monday.

Officials believe there were two people on the plane at the time it crashed in the Pine area, which is northwest of Payson.

Sheriff's officials say there is no confirmed information yet on the status of the plane's occupants.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are aware of the incident and are responding to the scene to investigate.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.