New state law takes aim at child sex predators in Arizona

A new state law aims to crack down on child sex predators in Arizona by closing what lawmakers say is a loophole in cases like these.

"No more hiding behind excuses. No more slipping through legal cracks," said State Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp, who represents Legislative District 29.

Lawmakers explained why they are taking a harder stand against child sex predators on Tuesday at the Arizona State Capitol, where Shamp spoke about the passage of her Senate bill.

"I intend to make pedophiles' lives hell," said Shamp.

"In the 20 or so individuals that we prosecuted, some people brought lube, money, Monster energy drinks, some even brought toys," said Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller.

Before Senate Bill 1585, people who were caught during law enforcement undercover sting operations luring children for sex acts could sometimes be let off with probation instead of a stiffer jail sentence.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"That's absolutely crazy. And to think we have to release these individuals back into the community is completely unfounded and uncalled for," said Miller.

That is because police typically do not use actual minors during these stings. It is undercover police officers interacting with suspects. The new law changes that.

"If an adult tries to lure a child for sex, even if that child is an undercover officer, they will face real consequences," said Shamp.

This all started after the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office put on two undercover sting operations over four weeks earlier this year.

They arrested 20 men, some of whom only got probation because of the old laws. Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple says they conducted these stings simply because of larger national trends with these types of cases.

"It's across the country, and unfortunately, it's across the world where children now have access to a greater field of opportunities to be victimized," said Teeple.

This new law goes into effect 90 days after the legislative session ends and will not impact any cases before then.