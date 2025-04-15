New law restricting cell phone access in Arizona classrooms

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a bill into law restricting your child's access to their cellphone in the classroom.

Under HB2484, which received bipartisan support, schools must enforce common-sense policies around student access to the internet, restrict access to social media platforms, and limit cellphone use during the school day.

Exceptions are provided for emergencies, medical conditions, and teacher-directed academic use.

In a statement, the bill's sponsor, Republican State Representative Beverly Pingerell, said, “Education requires attention, and attention is exactly what today’s students are being robbed of by addictive devices and endless scrolling. We’ve drawn a clear line: Arizona classrooms are for learning, not TikTok. Teachers can finally reclaim their classrooms, and parents can feel confident their kids are actually focused on school—not their screens.”

A recent Pew Research survey found 72% of U.S. high school teachers say cellphone distraction is a major problem in the classroom.