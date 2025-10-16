'Nearly impossible to keep up': Groups rally against proposed APS rate hike

PHOENIX — A coalition of grassroots organizations rallied at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday for lower energy prices.

APS, the state’s largest utility, is requesting a 14 percent residential rate hike, citing the rising costs of operating Arizona’s energy grid. The Arizona Corporation Commission will hold public hearings on the proposal beginning in January.

Dora Vasquez, the executive director of the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, said energy costs are already too high, saying she hears from seniors who are already struggling with prices.

“When you are on a fixed income, it is nearly impossible to keep up,” she said.

Vasquez called on state regulators to reject higher rates.

“You have failed to take action,” she said. “And if you won’t protect us from out-of-control utility bills, we will vote you out.”

She was joined by the Arizona Youth Climate Coalition, Arizonans for a Clean Economy, Climate Power, Mountain Mamas, Opportunity Arizona and Vets Forward.

Vick Petersen, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who attended the event, said his monthly APS bill has gone up about $150 compared to last year.

“My bill runs about close to $600 a month,” he said.

It’s money, he said, that he could otherwise use for groceries, gas and other essentials.

Anna Cicero said her SRP bill has also shot up by about $150 since last summer.

“I'm a retired educator, and I worked for 33 years,” she said. “I can proudly say that my pension is good, but it’s being eaten away on a fixed income.”

Her adult grandchildren live with her and now pitch in to help pay the bill, Cicero said.

“They cannot afford housing, they cannot afford to live on their own,” she said.

How to get help with your utility bill

Diane Brown, the executive director of consumer advocacy group Arizona PIRG, said there are programs to help customers with energy bills.

“We encourage them to call their utility,” she said. “The utilities each have different programs to help people with their bills.”

APS just this month announced it providing another $2 million in funding for crisis assistance programs at Wildfire, Chicanos Por La Causa and Maricopa County Human Services. The money will help about 3,200 people with up to $1,000 in funds for energy bills.

Brown said consumers can also reach out to Wildfire.

“They also help administer other financial assistance programs across the state, and they work with the Community Action Agencies,” she said. “So there are folks on the ground throughout the state of Arizona and every county that can assist folks.”

How to give feedback on proposed APS rate hike

Regulators at the Arizona Corporation Commission next year will consider APS’ proposed 14% rate increase. The process includes public hearings on Jan. 20, Feb. 18 and May 18.

APS customers concerned about the rate hikes should make sure their voices are heard, Brown said, adding that consumer input has made a big difference in previous rate hikes.

“What is important for customers to realize is that it is in part been because of rate payer input in the past that APS has not always gotten what they've wanted,” she said.

Consumers can also write a letter now to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

And Attorney General Kris Mayes, who opposes proposed rate hikes by APS and Tucson Electric Power, is holding a town hall on Oct. 21 in Sun City West to hear about community concerns.