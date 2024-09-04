Nearly $50 million coming to Arizona to help humanitarian aid in border communities

TUCSON, AZ — DHS is awarding nearly $50 million to Arizona to help humanitarian aid efforts in border communities.

The money is part of $380 million split up among states impacted by asylum seekers.

According to Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego, almost $20 million is being awarded to the state, close to $19 million will go to Pima County, and the remaining money is being split between the Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma County and the Borderlands Resource Initiative in Pima County.

“Our border communities are on the frontlines of the border crisis, and we cannot leave them to deal with it on their own," Gallego said. "I won’t stop fighting for more funding and to fix our broken immigration system.”