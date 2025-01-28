Navajo Nation families struggle for health coverage after Congress lets RECA lapse

Today marks the National Day of Remembrance for Downwinders, honoring Americans affected by radiation exposure from nuclear testing.

Many victims of radiation exposure live on Arizona tribal lands, including members of the Navajo Nation, who have been impacted by uranium mining and atomic testing sites.

"These aren't statistics. These are people. These are my grandmas and grandpas," said Lauryn Sekayumptewa-Tso, who has several family members suffering from illnesses she believes are related to radiation exposure.

Lauryn's family, from both sides, has been affected by cancer and other illnesses linked to radiation exposure. Her father, at 44, has battled cancer three times, and her mother and others have been diagnosed with fatty liver disease, a condition linked to radiation exposure.

Previously, many affected individuals received free screenings and funds through the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), but this coverage expired last summer when Congress failed to extend it. The Senate passed RECA in March of last year, but the House failed to pass it before the expiration date. House Republican leadership previously told ABC15 the concern was cost, saying the bill would cost $50-60 billion over 10 years.

Senator Mark Kelly is one lawmaker now reintroducing a bipartisan bill to extend RECA, stating, "We owe it" to Arizonans exposed. Representative Paul Gosar’s office says the Republican Congressman also plans to reintroduce a RECA bill in the House.

As efforts to reintroduce RECA continue, Lauryn and other tribal members remain committed to advocating for the extension and expansion of the act, highlighting the ongoing impact of radiation exposure on their communities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.