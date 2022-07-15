Officials with Coconino County requested assistance from the Arizona National Guard on Friday following flooding from recent monsoon storms.

The request, which was officially made by the emergency manager to the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, is in response to flash flooding that came down recent wildfire burn scars outside Flagstaff.

BREAKING: I am told @CoconinoCounty just officially requested assistance from the state after flash flooding down the burn scars outside flagstaff.



The request has been made to DEMA for the assistance of the @AZNationalGuard @abc15



This is what people are dealing with: pic.twitter.com/dxdIFt6DNp — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 15, 2022

ABC15 spoke with residents in the Doney Park area, some of whom had their garages flooded.

Officials with Coconino County said they are aware of 10 homes that had flooding into the garage but weren’t aware of other flood reports.

The next step in the process of the request is for the state to review and possibly activate crews to the scene.

Monsoon rain brings heavy flooding to Flagstaff

Coconino County has posted online maps with detailed recommendations for each home at risk, including sandbag wall dimensions, placement, and estimated number of bags to use. They say in total they will need around one million sandbags across the eastern part of the county.

The Coconino County Flood Control District has put out an urgent request for volunteers to help with sandbags.

Requirements for all volunteers are:

Must be at least 14 years of age

Must be able to lift 35 pounds / 16 kilograms

Must be wearing closed-toe shoes – no sandals

Please bring heavy-duty work gloves, hat, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle

Long-sleeve t-shirts are also recommended for sun protection outdoors

With very little monsoon activity in the forecast for the Schultz-Pipeline Flood Area for this weekend, this is an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors by producing sandbags as well as assisting with placing sandbags at the homes of elderly and the disabled. Anyone with some time to donate in encouraged to sign up and help out.

