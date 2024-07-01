Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Most Americans carry some kind of non-mortgage debt

Phoenix was at or near the top 20 for non-mortgage debt for Gen-Z, Millennial, and Gen-X adults
How much debt does the average American have, excluding mortgage debt? ABC15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer breaks down the numbers.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 01, 2024

According to a study by the financial site lendingtree.com, Americans owe a median of $24,668 in non-mortgage debt.

This number differs by generation with Gen-X adults, or adults between the age of 44 to 59, having the highest median non-mortgage debt.

The study also breaks down non-mortgage debt for each generation by the top 100 largest metros in the United States.

Phoenix was at or near the top 20 for non-mortgage debt for Gen-Z, Millennial, and Gen-X adults. Baby Boomer adults in the Valley show a much smaller comparable debt load, ranking 69 out of 100.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen