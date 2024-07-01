Most Americans carry some kind of non-mortgage debt

According to a study by the financial site lendingtree.com, Americans owe a median of $24,668 in non-mortgage debt.

This number differs by generation with Gen-X adults, or adults between the age of 44 to 59, having the highest median non-mortgage debt.

The study also breaks down non-mortgage debt for each generation by the top 100 largest metros in the United States.

Phoenix was at or near the top 20 for non-mortgage debt for Gen-Z, Millennial, and Gen-X adults. Baby Boomer adults in the Valley show a much smaller comparable debt load, ranking 69 out of 100.

