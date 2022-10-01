Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona.

Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.

August and September were particularly wet at the airport and across the Valley.

Phoenix Metro rainfall was above average by nearly half an inch.

In fact, places like Scottsdale, Wittmann, Queen Creek and Cave Creek picked up more than five inches of rainfall this monsoon!

It was also an electrifying monsoon with more than 500,000 lightning strikes statewide.

It also rained 17 times at Phoenix Sky Harbor this monsoon, which is above average by six days.

Other places in Arizona did well this season, too. Flagstaff and Kingman both picked up above-average rainfall with Flagstaff getting more than ten inches in total!

