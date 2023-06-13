Mesa man saw pilot before fatal plane crash near Apache Junction

MESA, AZ — It was like any other Saturday for Bob Reid.

Each day, he comes out to Falcon Field Airport in Mesa and works on his projects, putting together planes and helicopters. However, this past Saturday morning, he tells ABC15 he spoke with the pilot who crashed his plane.

On Saturday, just before 8 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Socata TB 30 Epsilon plane crashed into the Superstition Mountains. Two people were on board and they both died.

Federal officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field and was on its way to Payson.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane crashed into “mountainous terrain and was consumed by a post-crash fire.” Many in the area heard the crash or saw the plume of smoke coming from the mountain.

Before it took off, though, Reid said he met the pilots flying those planes. He usually takes a walk around the airport to say hello to friends and met two men who had two of those planes.

Before that day, Reid said he’d never seen them or the planes before and he’s been around that hangar for decades.

“I had never really seen them before, and I thought I knew everybody at the airport. But apparently, I didn't. I stopped and talked to them and asked them about their airplane and they gave me a quick rundown and description. They seemed like they were in a bit of a hurry,” Reid said.

Reid said the two men he talked with, including the one he believes flew the plane that crashed, looked like they were in their late 40s or early 50s.

“It’s very tragic and I feel for the families,” he said.

Reid himself has plenty of experience in aviation. While he can’t fly anymore, he tells ABC15 he has more than 450 hours of flight time in formation flying among other flying experiences. The planes were believed to be doing formation flying before the crash.

He says a prop plane like the ones they flew are challenging to do with formation flying.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says it will take “some time” to identify and name the victims in the crash, adding that it will either take DNA testing or dental records.

The NTSB said a preliminary report of the crash, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, can be expected in about two to three weeks. The final report, which would include the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected to take between a year to two years.

The NTSB asks that if anyone witnessed the crash, to contact witness@ntsb.gov