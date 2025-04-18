Man dies after multiple vehicles catch fire at Bullhead City RV Park

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A man is dead and multiple vehicles are destroyed after a fire broke out at an RV Park in Bullhead City Thursday afternoon.

Bullhead City fire officials say the fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. near Goldrush and Silver Creek roads.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple recreational vehicles engulfed in flames.

All told, three RVs and two other vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

Four other vehicles suffered heat damage.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters located an elderly man inside one of the destroyed RVs.

The man's identity has not been released.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.