Man dies after falling more than 100 feet at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A man has died after falling off the edge of the Grand Canyon Thursday afternoon.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials were called to Guano Point, which is located near the West Skywalk of the southern side of the Grand Canyon, to help with a technical recovery in the area.

When they arrived, crews located a 65-year-old man who fell over the edge, approximately 130 feet down, officials said.

Crews recovered the man's body, who was taken to the medical examiner's office for evaluation.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.