Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Man dies after falling more than 100 feet at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Grand Canyon
Posted
and last updated

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A man has died after falling off the edge of the Grand Canyon Thursday afternoon.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials were called to Guano Point, which is located near the West Skywalk of the southern side of the Grand Canyon, to help with a technical recovery in the area.

When they arrived, crews located a 65-year-old man who fell over the edge, approximately 130 feet down, officials said.

Crews recovered the man's body, who was taken to the medical examiner's office for evaluation.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen