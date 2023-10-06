Man charged with arson, hate crime after setting Douglas churches on fire

DOUGLAS, AZ — Eric Ridenour, 58, is facing a six-count superseding indictment after two historic churches were set on fire in May.

It accuses him of intentionally setting fire to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, both historic churches in the community.



The indictment alleges that hostility toward the churches' progressive doctrines drove his actions, particularly their practice of having women and members of the LGBTQ community serve as church leaders.

Ridenour was initially arrested on Tuesday, May 23 and charged with setting both buildings on fire in June.

The charges included in Friday's indictment are:



Arson of property used in interstate commerce

Obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by fire

Using fire to commit federal felony

If convicted, he could face substantial prison sentences, with terms running consecutively for multiple convictions.