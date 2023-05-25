Douglas Church Square fires intentionally set, police say; suspect arrested

DOUGLAS, AZ — Douglas Police Department officials say investigators have determined the fires that damaged two historic churches Monday and early Tuesday were intentionally set.

According to police, investigators identified Eric Ridenour as a person of interest, and the Douglas Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined probable cause to execute a search warrant in Ridenour's home outside Douglas.

During the search, Ridenour was detained and later arrested by ATF as a suspect. He was taken to Cochise County Jail and will be transferred into federal custody. Ridenour will be charged in federal court.

Court officials have told KGUN9 not to expect Ridenour in court before Thursday or Friday. At that point, documents should offer more detail on the case.

Until then, we are able to take a more detailed look at the law:

Federal law has several variations of arson charges. But right now Eric Ridenour is charged with one of the most basic. It’s mainly aimed at arson of business properties and pertains to "actual or attempted damage or destruction, by means of fire or explosives, of any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property."

If convicted, Ridenour faces at least five years in prison, or up to 20 years. If someone had been hurt the range would run from at least seven years to up to 40 in prison.

It’s important to note what this charge does not mention: There are versions of federal arson law that relate to terrorism, but those laws have not been used in this case.

Douglas Police, Douglas Fire, ATF, Gilbert Fire, and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

Police say they have yet to determine a motive behind the fires. The investigation remains ongoing.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, both more than 100 years old, were damaged by smoke and flames.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church was the first to erupt in flames Monday morning.

The church’s Vicar Caleb Collins went inside what was left of the building for the first time Wednesday morning.

“It’s really hard to walk into an office where you’ve met with people and talked about life and you’ve talked about grief and also joy,” he said. “And to be in that place and just see ash cover the floor it doesn’t seem real but it’s happened.”

Three buildings on the property suffered damage from the fire.

Collins said the congregation is leaning on the community and each other for support during this time which is helping the healing process.

“Being close knit has kept us having the faith in God, in Jesus and in one another. And we’re just taking it one step at a time,” he said.

Collins is still working with the church's insurance about the next steps. He said boards will be put up on what’s standing to secure the buildings.

