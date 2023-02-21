LIVE UPDATES: Rain, snow, dangerous winds expected as winter storm moves into Arizona

A winter storm is moving into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and wind to our state.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Major winter storm impacting Arizona

Spotty showers started in the Valley early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the storm could be "crippling" for northern Arizona starting as early as Tuesday night.

"Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust & snow," NWS Flagstaff tweeted Tuesday morning.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms around the Valley, state

Some closures of events and schools have already been preemptively put in place in anticipation of bad weather.

Here are the latest updates surrounding this latest storm:

11:07 a.m.

⚠ A significant & crippling winter storm to impact Northern AZ tonight into Wednesday⚠ Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust & snow! AVOID travel if possible and prepare for power outages tonight into Wednesday! #azwx pic.twitter.com/avknezXcUN — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 21, 2023

10:58 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

❄️BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AHEAD❄️



Winter storms are in the forecast, this time with powerful winds statewide as well as blizzard conditions in the high country.



ADOT strongly advises delaying travel or plan for lengthy delays if roads are closed.



MORE: https://t.co/YTamN4gxj9 pic.twitter.com/6AJxfpFHqp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2023

10:24 a.m.

High winds expected in Pinal County over the next several days. If you encounter low visibility, pull over on the shoulder, foot off brake and turn lights off. Pull Aside Stay Alive. https://t.co/R1qRqQPw5b — Pinal County Public Works (@PinalCountyPW) February 21, 2023

9:55 a.m.

A lot of rain in the East Valley right now. This is on the 202 heading toward Queen Creek.



More rain and winter weather is coming for the next day! @abc15 #azwx #wx



MORE: https://t.co/9uGK6F1Hjw pic.twitter.com/np3en6lmhw — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) February 21, 2023

9:43 a.m.

8:08 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21