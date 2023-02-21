Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Rain, snow, dangerous winds expected as winter storm moves into Arizona

We're looking at increasing storm chances and strong winds around the state as another winter storm moves through Arizona.
Loop 202 Arizona rain
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:53:47-05

A winter storm is moving into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and wind to our state.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Major winter storm impacting Arizona

Spotty showers started in the Valley early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the storm could be "crippling" for northern Arizona starting as early as Tuesday night.

"Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust & snow," NWS Flagstaff tweeted Tuesday morning.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms around the Valley, state

Some closures of events and schools have already been preemptively put in place in anticipation of bad weather.

Here are the latest updates surrounding this latest storm:

11:07 a.m.

10:58 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

10:24 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

9:43 a.m.

8:08 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!