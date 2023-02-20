WHAT TO EXPECT: Rain, snow, high winds expected across Arizona

Get ready for our next winter storm, Arizona! As of right now the timing of the winter storm is Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Bringing another round of strong winds, cooler temperatures, rain and snow. The Valley will possibly pick up a quarter of an inch of rain.

Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm! If you can, adjust any travel plans across the high country on Wednesday. Slick, icy roads and low visibility will make travel hazardous in many areas.

Early estimates look like a quarter-inch of rain is possible for the Valley. As far as snow, it looks to be about one to four inches above 4,000 feet and four to 12 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow levels could drop as low as 3,500 feet with light accumulation expected.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas above 5,000 feet Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel will be very difficult from a combination of falling snow and severe blowing snow creating white-out conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage.

We are also anticipating issues with blowing snow as winds crank up. With gusts near 55 mph along the Mogollon Rim and I-40 corridor. Isolated wind gusts of 60-70 mph are possible.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Mohave County and portions of Yavapai, Maricopa, Gila, Coconino, Apache and Navajo Counties Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Valley, peak gusts could top 45 mph on Wednesday that could lead to blowing dust as scattered rain showers move through.

