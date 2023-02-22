Winter storm causing delays, cancelations for some Arizona travelers

PHOENIX — A strong winter storm is bringing dangerous winds, snow, and rain to Arizona, and it could impact airport travelers.

ABC15 Meteorologist Iris Hermosillo said wind gusts were topping 60 mph in parts of Arizona Wednesday morning.

The FAA website says a ground stop or delay program is possible for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

As of 6:30 a.m., Sky Harbor's website shows 61 cancelations and 20 delays for upcoming flights. It's not clear whether all of those impacts are related to weather conditions.

Stephen Watkins, a pilot for ABC15's Cliff Castle Chopper, says windy conditions aren't just dangerous for those on the ground.

He says keeping control of the aircraft can be a big challenge. If wind gusts raise upwards of 30 knots, or roughly 35 miles per hour, that makes things tricky for pilots.

If you're traveling on the ground, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety have put road closures in place in northern Arizona. Drivers are urged to delay travel and use extreme caution.