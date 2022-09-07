Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Lawsuit defendants won't defend police video ban law

People would be barred from videotaping officers within 15 feet.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 20:15:54-04

PHOENIX — The defendants in a federal lawsuit about Arizona's police videotaping ban will not oppose a preliminary injunction request to prevent the enforcement of the new law, according to recent court filings.

There's a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for Friday about House Bill 2319. The law, scheduled to take effect later this month, bans most people from videotaping police action from less than eight feet away. Violations are a misdemeanor crime.

The ACLU and Arizona media organizations, including ABC15 are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which claims the videotaping ban violates the First Amendment.

In a court filing late last week, the Maricopa County sheriff and county attorney said they take no position on the law's constitutionality. The Arizona attorney general’s court filing said he's not the proper party to sue because his office doesn’t handle misdemeanor cases and, therefore, would not be enforcing the law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!