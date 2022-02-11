Interactive map shows where media-reported police shootings have occurred in 2022

PHOENIX — So far in 2022, multiple police shootings have occurred across the Valley, with the most recent on Friday when nine officers were injured in a standoff situation outside a south Phoenix home.

This marked the ninth police-involved shooting in the Valley and the fifth Phoenix Police Department incident so far this year, as of Feb. 11.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department believe Friday's shooting marked the most officers injured in a single incident for the department.

The Valley saw the same number of police shootings — nine — as of Feb. 11 last year.

Take a look at the map below for each of the media-reported police shootings that have occurred in the Valley so far this year.