Hundreds gather near Arizona State Capitol for women's march on abortion rights

PHOENIX — Activists gathered, one month out from the November midterm elections, near the state capitol advocating for abortion rights. ABC15 talked to women and men about one of Arizona’s biggest ballot issues.

"My body, my choice,” said one person at the podium.

Steps away from where Arizona's governor runs the state, women and men were demonstrating.

"I am not messing around. I hope you see how serious I am. We need your help,” said one person at a podium.

Together, they circled the state capitol to show public support for reproductive rights.

"I had an experience, twice, with atopic pregnancies. If our government had a choice, in what happened to me, I would be dead,” said a woman from Chandler.

She was among hundreds marching and recalled the pregnancies that put her 'on the brink of the death.’

"They don't understand that whatsoever. They think everything is just kumbaya and a very simple pregnancy and that is just not the case," added the woman.

After each turn, with every sign held, demonstrators made clear why they were there.

Christina Lopez’ reason, she says, is simple.

"I have a body, a uterus and my own sovereignty. It's crazy there is even this," added Lopez.

After having a miscarriage, Lopez says she carried a dead child for a month.

"And, that's a nightmare that no one should have to experience," added Lopez.

On Friday, a judge issued a stay on Arizona's territory-era abortion law pending the outcome of an appeal filed by Planned Parenthood Arizona.

The territory-era law was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.

Planned Parenthood Arizona filed a motion for stay three days after the ruling.

For so many people attending Saturday’s women's march, they say it comes down to the matter of life and death. But, for others, they say it is simply just being there in support.

"Solidarity. Just showing up and standing with people to say I see your fight, I see your struggle and want to do anything I can,’ said Joshua Garber.

Garber believes it is the least he can do as he rallies with women and works to better understand their fight.

"I don't know if I can say yes because I am a straight white male. But, I can listen. I can try to understand. I can learn. Through that, I can be a better person and try to make this world a better place,” added Garber.