How SRP is preparing to meet water demands amidst lack of rain and snow in Arizona

PHOENIX — Winter 2025 is on track to go down as one of the driest on record but despite the lack of rain and snow in our state, Salt River Project (SRP) is ready to meet the Valley's water demand.

“Because we live in a desert and we have dry years like this, we continually plan for drought. We need to know how much water is coming into our water supply. Right now, SRP reservoirs are at 70% which is above normal. And that is thanks to our past two wet winters," said Stephen Flora, SRP Senior Hydrologist.

Part of staying on track is measuring the water flow into our rivers and streams. Using state-of-the-art technology, SRP can measure moisture in the most remote areas of the watershed.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“That’s why we come out here to figure out each river's specific attitude towards water. Our team uses a remote-controlled boat to measure the velocity of the water moving past it, which can tell us how deep and fast it is moving,” said Zach Keller, SRP Hydrographic Scientist.

Hydrologists use that information to plan for drought and prepare for floods.

“It’s important to know how much water is flowing across the watershed in any SRP reservoirs so that we can plan for what’s coming in right now and for what we expect to come out for the rest of the season,” said Flora.

It's a way to capitalize on every drop of moisture we get to keep the Valley’s water flowing.