How Mexico’s election impacts Arizona

PHOENIX — Leaders along Arizona’s border are looking ahead to a new administration in Mexico.

This week, Mexican voters elected their first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, with more than 58 % of the vote.

Sheinbaum is taking over for her political mentor President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

A new Mexican administration turnover during a U.S. election year sparks discussions on how the changes could shift relations between neighboring countries on multiple key topics, from controlling the flow of migration to upkeeping a towering trade industry.

“I cannot simply overstate how important it is from trade and tourism to security,” international advisor Luis Ramirez said.

During President Joe Biden’s announcement restricting asylum claims Tuesday, he said Mexico’s recent efforts to tighten migration has been key to lowering encounters on the southern border and he intends to keep up safety agreements between the two countries with Sheinbaum.

“Continuing to work closely with our Mexican neighbors instead of attacking Mexico,” Biden said.

Security isn’t the only thing hinging on Mexico’s continued cooperation, leaders in Arizona’s border communities hope Mexico builds upon the trade industry which keeps growing.

“The past administration has been very proactive as far as a trade on the border. We expect that to continue because they’ve seen the benefits,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. “We have to put forth this effort together.”

Ramirez said a critical state-of-the-art upgrade to Douglas Port-of-Entry depends on if Mexico plays ball.

“Want to make sure we continue that dialogue that Mexico is going to make the necessary investments on the Mexican side,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said it’s up to local decision-makers on both sides of the border to collaborate and advocate for what they need from the coming administration.