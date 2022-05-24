Watch
Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions

Arizona's national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire threat.
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 24, 2022
Heightened restrictions ordered by the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests take effect either Wednesday or Thursday.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were implemented for most of Arizona's National Forests in early May.

Along with restricting campfires and smoking, the forests' heightened restrictions prohibit or impose limits on various activities.

Those include shooting, welding, using chain saws, running generators and driving motor vehicles off roads.

An Apache-Sitgreaves statement said the restrictions "are necessary to reduce human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and persistent severe fire conditions." .

