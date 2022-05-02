THURSDAY: Fire restrictions for Kaibab, Coconino, Tonto national forests

PHOENIX — Multiple fire restrictions are going into effect this week as wildfire season gets underway.

At 8 a.m., May 5, the Tonto, Kaibab, and Coconino National Forests will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, as well as the City of Flagstaff.

The restrictions are put in place by forest officials in an attempt to limit the chance of wildfires.

This year already Arizona has seen multiple significant wildfires spark. The Tunnel Fire, north of Flagstaff, burned more than 19,000 acres while the Crooks Fire, south of Prescott, burned more than 9,000 acres.

Tonto National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire - including use of charcoal or briquettes - outside a fire structure provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Deposit butts and remains in an ashtray or inside a building; do not toss or discard on the ground.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun.

Restrictions will remain in effect until forest service officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

For complete details on restrictions and exclusions, click here.

Kaibab & Coconino National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be in effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone”) of the Kaibab National Forest and the entirety of the Coconino National Forest.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

For complete details on restrictions and exclusions, click here.

City of Flagstaff Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

• The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited in City parks and open spaces.

• Charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are still allowed at private residences and private campgrounds within city limits.

•Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

The City cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions.

For complete details on restrictions and exclusions, click here.