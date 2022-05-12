Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Grandparents raising grandkids may qualify for financial assistance

Debra Aldridge, Mario Hendricks
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
In this Jan. 29, 2016, photo, Debra Aldridge, right hugs and recites a prayer with her grandson Mario Hendricks, before the boy departed for a sleep-over at a cousin's home, at her home on Chicago's South Side. Nationwide, there are 2.7 million grandparents raising grandchildren. About a fifth have incomes that fall below the poverty line, according the Census figures. More grandparents are taking on the role of parents for their grandkids, as social service agencies try to place foster children in so-called kinship families. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Debra Aldridge, Mario Hendricks
Posted at 4:30 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 07:30:20-04

More than 50,000 kids are being raised by their grandparents in Arizona, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center. Many of them need emotional and financial support, like Sally Teodoro who takes care of her 8-year-old granddaughter Paisley.

"They're supposed to be in their own homes coming to visit Grandma," Teodoro said. "So, we're in a situation now as parent and grandmother. It's got a lot of trickiness to it."

While Paisley's mom still lives in Phoenix, Teodoro says for personal reasons she and her husband had to take permanent guardianship of her.

Lisa Mccormick, with the nonprofit Duet, says there are many reasons grandparents take over.

"Mental health, incarceration, substance abuse," she said. "(Because of) the pandemic, a lot of kids lost parents where they needed family members to step up. So they didn't end up in the foster care system."

Data from Arizona's Children Association shows the number of foster children placed with family members in Arizona jumped from 45% to 51% in 2020. But Mccormick says half of their clients don't go through the court system, which she describes as complicated.

"There are multiple layers to it," she said. "It's slow."

That means no financial assistance, which is where Duet's respite program comes in. They offer $250 per child every year for activities, like swim lessons and piano lessons for Paisley.

If you are a grandparent or relative now caring for a child, you may qualify for the additional assistance. For more information, contact Duet here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.