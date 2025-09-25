Grand Canyon's North Rim to partially reopen following devastating Dragon Bravo Fire

The Grand Canyon's North Rim will partially reopen next month following its closure due to the devastating Dragon Bravo Fire.

The wildfire sparked on July 4 and burned more than 145,000 acres, one of the state's largest wildfires in history.

Select areas of the North Rim will reopen to the public on October 1. Those areas include Highway 67 to the W1 road (approx. mile marker 11), and the Cape Royal Road, providing access to both Point Imperial and Cape Royal.

Fire Point and Swamp Ridge will also reopen.

The National Park Service says the areas will be open from sunrise to sunset and no overnight use is permitted on the North Rim except for Swamp Point and Fire Point.

“Reopening portions of the North Rim allows visitors to once again experience some of the park’s most scenic areas while we continue to assess post-fire impacts and begin recovery efforts,” said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable. “This is the first of several phased reopenings planned for the North Rim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work diligently to restore access.”

STILL CLOSED

All other areas of the North Rim will remain closed due to ongoing recovery efforts related to the Dragon Bravo Fire.

The North Kaibab Trail is closed due to extensive damage and rockfalls along the upper section of the trail.

Crews are still monitoring the trails, and information about current trail conditions and the open or closed status of rim-based trails can be found here.

Visitors are urged to use caution while traveling in the reopened areas.

