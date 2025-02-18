Grand Canyon Nat'l Park loses some 'vital' workers over federal job cuts

GRAND CANYON, AZ — As our National Parks prepare for the busy tourism season, some are dealing with the impacts of widespread park and forest service cuts.

A spokesperson for the Grand Canyon National Park tells ABC15 that some of its workers were cut over the Trump administration's efforts to trim the federal workforce.

The spokesperson says the workers were "vital" to the park's operation. Those workers are now reportedly going through an appeals process to try to keep their jobs.

There are approximately 1,000 National Park Service workers who have been impacted nationwide.

ABC15 is working to learn exactly how many jobs have been cut at the Grand Canyon and on what grounds.